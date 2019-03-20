Snitker to miss several days after death of mother

Braves manager Brian Snitker will be away from the team for several days following the death of his mother, Catherine.
Snitker is expected to leave spring training following today’s exhibition game to travel to Illinois for the funeral. He also is expected to return to the team as soon as Saturday.
Snitker was away from the Braves for a few days earlier this spring for a personal matter.
The Braves have three more Grapefruit League games after Wednesday before playing an exhibition in next year’s spring training home in North Port on Sunday. They will play two final exhibition games against the Reds at SunTrust Park next week.
