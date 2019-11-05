0 Snitker, Soroka named finalists for NL Manager of the Year, NL Rookie of the Year

Braves manager Brian Snitker has a chance to do what his Hall-of-Fame friend and mentor achieved in a Braves uniform.

Snitker was named one of three finalists for the National League Manager of the Year award. He won the honor last season, meaning he could become the first NL manager to win back-to-back Manager of the Year awards since the Braves' Bobby Cox in 2004-05.

The Braves won 97 games in 2019, a seven-win improvement from last season. They repeated as NL East champions after few outsiders picked them to continue 2018's fortunes.

Snitker is considered a true players' manager, praised for how he handles the clubhouse. He's spent over four decades with the Braves organization and has held the managerial post for the big-league club since May 2016.

He's joined by Milwaukee's Craig Counsell, who finished second in voting a year ago, and the Cardinals' Mike Shildt, who was fourth in voting last season. The winner will be announced Nov. 12.

Mike Soroka's brilliant season made him a finalist for National League Rookie of the Year.

Soroka was announced as one of the top three vote getters for Rookie of the Year, as voted by the BBWAA. He joined New York's Pete Alonso (the heavy favorite) and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr.

After his 2018 debut season was cut short after five starts, Soroka emerged into an ace during his first full season. Despite missing spring training due to a shoulder issue, the 22-year-old made 29 starts. Soroka posted a 2.68 ERA – including a 1.54 road mark that led the majors – and earned a 142:41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 174-2/3 innings.

Opponents hit .236 against the Canadian righty, which includes a .203 average for right-handers. Hitters posted a collective .288 on-base percentage against Soroka.

Formerly the organization's top pitching prospect, Soroka became the long-awaited arm to pop in a deep farm system. He made one start in the postseason, allowing one run over seven innings in St. Louis, the best playoff start for a Braves pitcher since the Maddux-Smoltz-Glavine days.

Alonso built his own special season in the country's biggest market, hitting a rookie record 53 home runs for a Mets team that turned around a lackadaisical campaign to win 86 games. Tatis was electrifying, hitting .317/.372/.590 with 22 homers, 53 RBIs and 16 steals in 84 games.

Voting for season awards took place before the postseason. The NL Rookie of the Year winner will be announced Nov. 11.

