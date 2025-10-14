Snipers on roof as Udine braces for high-risk Italy-Israel World Cup qualifier

UDINE, Italy — Snipers are on the roof of the Israel team hotel in Udine and the Italian city is on maximum alert ahead of a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The sound of helicopters surveilling the city has filled the air since the morning, hours before Italy's match against Israel was set to kick off at Stadio Friuli.

The match has been placed in the highest risk category despite a breakthrough ceasefire deal that has paused two years of war in Gaza.

A pro-Palestinian march is scheduled to start in the city center a few hours before kickoff and is expected to attract around 10,000 people. It will be kept away from the stadium which is on the outskirts of the city.

Many shops and restaurants have decided not to open on Tuesday and there are strict rules for those that do — including the removal of any outdoor furniture or other objects that could potentially be used as weapons.

The Israel team bus will be escorted to the stadium with maximum security and there will also be snipers on the roof of the arena as well as a hefty police and military presence.

Italy also played Israel a year ago in Udine, which was chosen because of the relative difficulty of reaching the city in north-east Italy, near the Slovenian border, and the ease of isolating the stadium, where road blocks have been set up all around.

The area has been declared a “red zone,” and only fans with tickets can pass through the tall metal barriers. Supporters have been strongly advised to arrive early because of rigorous checks, with everyone having to pass through metal detectors, too.

Just over 9,000 tickets have been sold for the qualifier at 25,000-seat Stadio Friuli and there are likely to be fewer people inside the stadium than at the demonstration.

There was also a pro-Palestine demonstration last year before the match, but that drew only around 1,000 protesters.

