Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup women's downhill on Friday.

Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy.

The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow.

Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care.

Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

Cortina will host women’s skiing for the 2026 Olympics.

___

AP Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.