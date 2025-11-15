Shaw, Rivière carry West Virginia in win over 15th-ranked Duke women in game featuring 6 ejections

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Sydney Shaw scored 16 points and reserve Célia Rivière scored 12 as West Virginia overcame the ejection of six players just before halftime to beat 15th-ranked Duke 57-49 Friday night.

The undefeated Mountaineers (4-0) finished the game with just five players.

West Virginia lost backups Gia Cooke, Carter McCray, Madison Parrish, Jordan Thomas and Kierra Wheeler in a dust-up between the squads. The Mountaineers also lost starter Jordan Harrison.

Duke (2-2) lost Jordan Wood in the skirmish, which took 15 minutes for officials to sort through.

Wood blocked Harrison's shot attempt as time expired at the half, then flexed on her in a stare down. When the two exchanged shoves, the Mountaineers' bench emptied before the teams were separated. Departing the bench carries an automatic ejection.

“I'm disappointed in the ending of the half,” WVU coach Mark Kellogg said. “I think we're better than that — we’re going to learn a huge lesson — but I'm so proud of that group five.”

Normally a reserve, Rivière was on the court at the end of the half. Trailing 23-20 at halftime, West Virginia emerged from the break and proceeded to outscore the Blue Devils 20-6 in the first six minutes of the third.

Rivière scored eight and Shaw had seven during that span, which saw the Mountaineers expand their lead to 40-29 with 4:03 remaining in the third.

The Blue Devils drew within 53-49 with 37 seconds left before Shaw atoned for some late turnovers and made 5-of-6 foul shots in the last 43 seconds to clinch it.

Cooke scored 12 for West Virginia before her ejection.

Taina Mair scored 10 points for Duke

Up Next

Duke travels to South Florida on Thursday. West Virginia hosts Appalachian State on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.