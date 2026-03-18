Senegal turns to CAS to appeal 'unfair, unprecedented' decision to strip Africa Cup title

Senegal isn't giving up its Africa Cup of Nations title without a legal fight, with the country's soccer federation saying it will appeal the “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision” to strip the team of its victory in a chaotic final against host Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football's appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal forfeited the final in January by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said the decision “discredits African football,” and that it will appeal “as soon as possible” to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, a process that would typically take a year to deliver a verdict.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep the public informed of developments in this matter,” the federation said in a statement.

Shambolic final in Rabat

The Jan. 18 final descended into chaos when Senegal's players left the field in stoppage time after having a late goal ruled out before Morocco was awarded a potentially game-deciding penalty. There were scuffles between rival players while furious Senegal fans tried to storm the field where they were battling with stewards, before Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led most of his players off. It was unclear if the game could continue.

But they returned after around 10 minutes and play resumed with Morocco star Brahim Díaz having his “Panenka”-style penalty saved by Édouard Mendy. Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored the only goal in extra time.

Rules and regulations

CAF in its decision referred to Articles 82 and 84 of its Africa Cup regulations. Article 82 says if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorization of the referee” it loses the game and is eliminated from the competition. Article 84 awards the opposing team a 3-0 win.

However, Law 5 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the rules for the game globally, gives “full authority” to referees to determine what happens in a match.

"The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final. The decisions of the referee, and all other match officials, must always be respected," according to Law 5.2.

Previous decision

CAF in January imposed fines of more than $1 million for both the Senegalese and Moroccan federations. It banned Thiaw for five Africa games for bringing the game into disrepute. But it did not interfere with the outcome of the game.

On Tuesday, it reduced Morocco player Ismaël Saibari’s three-game ban to one match and scrapped his $100,000 fine for unsporting behavior, while it also reduced fines that were imposed against the Moroccan federation for the conduct of its ball boys from $200,000 to $50,000. Another fine was also reduced.

Disbelief in Dakar

The CAF decision was met with disbelief and dismay in Senegal.

“To take back a trophy two months after the final was played is just ridiculous,” Souleymane Ba, a university student, told The Associated Press in Senegal's capital Dakar. “The Senegalese players won medals, millions of francs (hundreds of thousands of dollars) in bonuses for winning the cup, and paraded the trophy through the country. And now CAF wants to take all that away? How do they even expect to do that?”

Pape Sarr, a shop owner, said while he is shocked by the ruling, he is confident the appeal to CAS will be successful.

“The referee did not forfeit the match after the players left, and validated the result, so that should be the end of the story,” Sarr said.

Taxi driver Abdoulaye Diouf had a similar view.

“The whole world saw that we won legitimately," Diouf said. "Senegal are the champions on the field. Morocco can be the champions in the courthouse if they want.”

Calls for restraint

Morocco’s embassy in Dakar called on Moroccans in Senegal to “demonstrate restraint, vigilance, and a sense of responsibility.”

“It is important to recall that, in all circumstances, it is only a match, the outcome of which should never justify any form of escalation or excessive remarks between brotherly peoples," the embassy said.

Streets in the capital were mostly calm, also because of Ramadan.

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Associated Press reporter Mark Banchereau contributed from Dakar, Senegal.

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