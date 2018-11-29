SEC Championship will be a big test for Super Bowl security plan

ATLANTA - The NFL has signed off on a massive public safety plan just 66 days from Super Bowl LIII.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant was a Mercedes-Benz Sadium where this weekend's SEC championship game will be an important run-through for all these security strategies.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on downtown Atlanta for the sold-out game Saturday.
Crews are already loading in equipment at teh Georgia World Congress Center campus.
The extra measures that will be put in to place and how the game will help police prepare for Super Bowl LIII for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
