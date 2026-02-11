Seahawks enjoy morning beers, praise 'best team in the world' as Seattle celebrates Super Bowl title

SEATTLE — Ernest Jones IV dropped a few choice words while praising his defensive teammates, his offensive line, his quarterback and the city of Seattle ahead of the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Like the rest of the Seahawks, the leader of Seattle's vaunted "Dark Side" defense had an excuse for using the occasional profanity during a morning trophy presentation at Lumen Field. A keg of Bud Light sat on the stage to provide some refreshment for players, and Jones — like many who spoke before him — sipped from a cup of beer as he addressed a crowd that the team estimated at 50,000.

The hard-hitting linebacker stated what became abundantly clear to everyone who watched Seattle's 29-13 dismantling of the New England Patriots on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

“Not only do we have the best defense in the world,” Jones said, “we have the best team in the world.”

The architect of that defense, president of football operations John Schneider, was also in a jovial mood with a red plastic cup in hand ahead of the second Super Bowl victory parade in the Seahawks’ 50-year history. Seattle won its first championship 12 years ago.

In addition to praising second-year coach Mike Macdonald, Schneider gave a toast to late owner Paul Allen.

Two weeks ago, ESPN reported the Seahawks would go up for sale after the Super Bowl. But Wednesday was about celebrating what Seattle accomplished under Jody Allen, who has owned the team since her brother, a co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018 at age 65.

“Jody,” Schneider said. “Paul would be so proud of you, the way you led this organization and allowed us to be where we are. To Jody Allen.”

Sam Darnold also gave credit to Allen, Schneider and Macdonald during his brief speech. Jones vehemently defended Darnold after his four-interception game in mid-November, which turned out to be the Seahawks' last loss of the season. The Super Bowl was their 10th straight victory.

“A lot of people didn’t believe in me,” Darnold said, “but it didn’t matter because the ones that are close believed in me, including y’all.”

Darnold had plenty of doubters even while leading the Seahawks to 14 regular-season victories and helping Jaxon Smith-Njigba set franchise records for yards receiving (1,793) and receptions (119).

Smith-Njigba, the AP Offensive Player of the Year, credited his teammates and coaches with his success Wednesday, as he did all season.

“We’re the best in the world. Best in the world,” Smith-Njigba said. “Sam Darnold, Mike Macdonald, it don’t matter. Best defense in the world. We had one goal, and that was to bring this home. And that’s what we did. To the best fans in the world, this is for y’all.”

During the parade, tight end AJ Barner, wearing a tank top and a cowboy hat, danced down the middle of 4th Avenue and high-fived fans. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams showered fans with beer from the top of a sightseeing bus.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson rode around on a vintage metro bus. The Seattle Police Department said it made no arrests during the parade.

City officials estimated that up to 1 million fans would line the 2-mile parade route, which ultimately had to be extended because of the massive turnout. Some kids climbed trees to get a better look at their beloved team — even after the Seattle Public Schools District announced its schools would remain open and that parade attendance would not be considered an excused absence.

Championship parades have been a rare occurrence in Seattle since the SuperSonics became the city's first major professional franchise in 1967.

The SuperSonics — who have since left Seattle — commemorated their 1979 championship with a parade. The WNBA's Seattle Storm had parades after three of their four titles. Neither the Mariners (MLB) nor the NHL's expansion Kraken has won a championship.

Williams said there will be more celebrations to come for the Seahawks.

“We’re not done,” Williams said. “We’re coming back next year.”

