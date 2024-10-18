Sean Payton triumphs in return to New Orleans as the Broncos dominate the Saints, 33-10

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Javonte Williams rushed for two touchdowns and the Denver Broncos triumphed in coach Sean Payton's return to New Orleans, beating the banged-up and reeling Saints 33-10 on Thursday night.

Bo Nix passed for 164 yards and ran for 75 yards for Denver (4-3), which dominated statistically. The Broncos outgained New Orleans 389 yards to 271 while sending the Saints (2-5) to their fifth straight defeat.

Payton coached the Saints from 2006-21, leading them to their only Super Bowl triumph after the 2009 season. His New Orleans teams had just two losses at home by 20 points or more, something the Saints have already done twice this year.

“It was hard coming here because there were so many of those memories. I tried to downplay it best I could but it’s about the players. And they played their tail off,” Payton said. “And I felt bad, New Orleans is nicked up, got a lot of injuries.”

With Saints quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) missing his second straight game, there were rookies under center for both teams.

Spencer Rattler made his second straight start for New Orleans and his lack of experience was exacerbated by injuries all across the the offense.

The Saints were missing top receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee), the latter going on injured reserve earlier in the day. Two starting linemen, center Erik McCoy (groin) and guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), were out. Versatile tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) missed his third straight game.

Rattler was overwhelmed by a Denver defense that came in ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed.

He was 25 of 35 for 172 yards, rushed for 34 yards and lost two fumbles, the second of which was returned 52 yards for a touchdown by Cody Barton in the fourth quarter. Rattler appeared shaken up on the play and was replaced by Jake Haener, who connected with Cedric Wilson for New Orleans' lone TD.

Barton forced Rattler's first fumble, which led to one of former Saint Wil Lutz's four field goals.

Rattler was sacked six times, once by linebacker Nik Bonitto, who had a sack for a fifth straight game.

New Orleans' defense, meanwhile, could not come up with any momentum-turning plays.

Tryann Mathieu uncharacteristically dropped an errant pass by Nix that sailed directly to the veteran defensive back late in the second quarter. That allowed the the Broncos to close out the half with a field goal and a 16-3 lead.

Memory lane

During halftime, record-setting former QB Drew Brees was honored on the field to mark his induction into the Saints Hall of Fame. Team owner Gayle Benson presented Brees with a blazer, and a portrait of the club's all-time passer holding the Lombardi Trophy was unveiled.

Brees also was honored at a luncheon earlier in the day, during which Payton made an appearance to congratulate the star player he coached for 14 seasons. Brees' 80,358 career yards passing rank second in NFL history behind only Tom Brady's 89,214.

For many fans in attendance, the halftime festivities were the highlight of the night. The Superdome was largely empty by the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain (concussion) and RT Alex Palczewski (ankle) were inactive.

Saints: CB Paulson Adebo was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg in the second quarter and taken to a hospital. ... CB Marshon Lattimore left with a hamstring injury. ... OL Nick Saldiveri left with a shoulder injury. LB Pete Werner (hamstring) was inactive.

Up next

Broncos: Host Carolina on Oct. 27.

Saints: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 27.

