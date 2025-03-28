Scottie Scheffler ties his own course record with 62 for the lead in the Houston Open

HOUSTON — (AP) — Scottie Scheffler opened with two straight birdies and was on his way in the Houston Open, tying the Memorial Park course record he set in 2021 with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead among the early starters Friday.

It was the most complete round of the year for Scheffler, who missed the first month of the season recovering from a glass puncture in his right palm that required minor surgery.

The only green he missed was on No. 2 — his 11th of the round — and he holed that from just inside 30 feet for birdie.

“Yesterday I felt like I made a couple key par saves, and today I felt like for the most part I kept the golf course in front of me and I had a lot of looks for birdie,” Scheffler said. “So I didn’t feel like I was struggling for par too much, and that was mostly because I was in the fairway.”

It was the eighth time Scheffler shot 62 or lower — one of those was a 59 in the FedEx Cup playoffs at TPC Boston in 2020 — and his first since he shot 62 in the final round at Le Golf National to win the Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

He led by one shot over Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who shot a 65. Jackson Suber, who ended the first round with a four-putt double bogey, had another 66 and was three behind.

Rory McIlroy played in the afternoon and started out 11 shots behind Scheffler. It wasn't long before the umbrella was out for McIlroy, something Scheffler and the early starters avoided.

“It was a lot different than we thought it was going to be,” Scheffler said. “Today looked like — checking the forecast this morning — it was going to be one of those days where we’re going to be playing on and off, looking at a few delays out there.”

Instead, he was on from the start with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and a 25-footer on the 11th. Scheffler played bogey-free for the second straight round.

He was at 11-under 129.

Pendrith had three birdies on his last five holes to pull within one shot of Scheffler.

“Kind of hung around all day and was able to make a few late ones,” Pendrith said.

The group at 7-under 133 included Gary Woodland, still regaining his form after returning last year from brain surgery. He had a stretch on his second nine of six birdies in seven holes, the exception on the par-5 third hole when he missed a 5-foot birdie.

“I needed that. I haven't had a run like that," Woodland said. “I've been knocking on the door for a little while and it’s nice to see some results. My coach Randy’s been telling me I have all the tools and it’s coming, I’ve just got to stay patient.”

That would be Randy Smith, who also is the longtime coach for Scheffler.

Scheffler felt his iron play wasn't quite as sharp as he wanted. He also knew he had a good feel on the greens and didn't have to attack pins if there was no need. It led to a stress-free round, just the kind he likes. Throw in eight birdies, and Scheffler figures to be in the pole position going into the weekend of his final start before the Masters.

Michael Kim did his part to make it to Augusta National. He is No. 52 in the world ranking — the top 50 after this week get Masters invitations — and shot 65. Also just outside the top 50 is Ben Griffin, who played late and already was 6 under for his round through nine holes.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.