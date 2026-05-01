Sports

Schwarber delivers as Phillies rally again to beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings for doubleheader sweep

By ROB PARENT
Giants Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, secind from right, celebrates with teammates after his walkoff sacrifice fly during the 10th inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) (Derik Hamilton/AP)
By ROB PARENT

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber hit a tying double with two outs in the ninth inning, Alec Bohm delivered with his glove and bat in the 10th, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Thursday night to sweep their split doubleheader.

Philadelphia trailed in the ninth inning of both games before rallying for two walk-off wins on the same day for the first time since July 24, 1998, a pair of 12-inning victories against the Florida Marlins.

Schwarber homered in the first inning of each game. Trea Turner launched a leadoff shot on Adrian Houser's first pitch in the nightcap, and Schwarber followed with a 446-foot drive to right-center.

Jung Hoo Lee put San Francisco ahead 5-4 with a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth against José Alvarado, but pinch-hitter Brandon Marsh doubled off Keaton Winn to open the bottom half. Garrett Stubbs walked and Turner grounded into a double play before Schwarber, who was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, doubled to right field on a full-count splitter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read