The Ryder Cup is off to an emotional start for Team USA

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — (AP) — The Ryder Cup had moments of inspiration in vastly different forms during a quiet Monday start to golf's most chaotic week. There were tears for the Americans as they gathered on the first tee at sunrise and a strong reminder for Europe as it goes after a rare road win.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley had his entire team on the first tee before the gates open, no one in the massive grandstands that come Friday will be packed with flag-waving fans.

He had Chris Mascali, a New York firefighter whose father died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, speak to the team. Mascali brought his uniform, along with the helmet of his father, Joe Mascali. Those now are in the team room for the Americans.

Bryan Robinson from FDNY Ladder 16 sang the national anthem as the large video board showed great moments in Ryder Cup history.

“I had this vision of doing that for about a year,” Bradley said. “And to be out there and see it, and see how emotional the guys got, was a really special time for our team.”

The Americans walked solemnly across the bridge from the first tee complex, headed to the practice area, then played 18 holes of the Black Course.

Team Europe spent two days at Bethpage Black a week ago and then dispersed — some to American homes, others playing some of Long Island's best golf courses — until returning to Bethpage for what it expects to be a big challenge.

The Americans have lost at home only four times since the Ryder Cup began in 1927. European captain Luke Donald had his team wear salmon-colored pullovers or sweater vests, a subtle reminder of what can be done.

That was the Sunday color for the European team in 1987 when it stunned the Americans at Muirfield Village to win its first Ryder Cup away from home. Europe has won three more times on U.S. soil since then, the most recent 13 years ago in what became known as the “Miracle at Medinah” because of the Sunday rally.

“That's motivating to the guys that it can be done, it has been done, and again, we’re here to try and do it again,” Donald said.

Europe is coming off a resounding win at Marco Simone and returns 11 of the 12 players from the Italy matches in 2023 — the exception is Rasmus Hojgaard, the identical twin of Nicolai Hojgaard, who played in the last Ryder Cup.

But the Europeans lost by nine points in 2021 at Whistling Straits, by six points at Hazeltine in 2016 and by five points at Valhalla in 2008.

“I think it’s always important to rally around something,” Donald said. “We always have things that we come up with that are important to us. History and our unity and celebrating what we’ve done in the past and the legends that have kind of come before us is really important.

“This is going to be a difficult challenge.”

There were not many surprises in the way Bradley grouped his three groups of four players for the only full practice round they play this week.

Justin Thomas and Cameron Young were together, as they were in the Procore Championship two weeks ago in Napa, California. Ben Griffin, one of four Ryder Cup rookies, was with Bryson DeChambeau, who was not in Napa because he's with LIV Golf and thus ineligible for PGA Tour play.

Scottie Scheffler was with Russell Henley — they formed a tough partnership in the Presidents Cup last year at Royal Montreal — along with U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Harris English.

The final group had Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, partners for most team matches over the last six years, along with Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa, who won a fourballs match in Marco Simone at the last Ryder Cup.

Schauffele and DeChambeau have gone about a month since last competing. DeChambeau finished the LIV season on Aug. 24, and Schauffele missed the Procore Championship while at home with a newborn son.

The captains are good friends, both living close to each other in South Florida, and shared one sentiment about the Ryder Cup. As tense as it has become, the goal is to enjoy the week not knowing if the opportunity will come up again.

Bradley played in two Ryder Cups, the last one in 2014. He has not been back in any capacity until the 39-year-old who played college golf at St. John's was named captain last year.

He felt that sentiment as his team gathered on the first tee to listen to Mascali.

“It was a powerful moment,” Bradley said. "You're looking around and seeing all the guys staring at what we were doing and so into it in such an emotional way. A lot of people have worked really hard to get to this point in their lives.

“Sometimes in your life and in your career, you have to take stock in what’s happening around you,” he said. “I think one of my biggest regrets earlier in my career wasn’t enjoying things more. And for that moment out this morning, guys were really taking that in and enjoying it, and that was a beautiful thing.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.