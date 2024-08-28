Ryan Tannehill, Xavien Howard, Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Cook are among NFL's notable free agents

Joe Flacco watched football from his couch last season before joining the Cleveland Browns in November, leading them to the playoffs and earning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Several accomplished free agents are in a similar position waiting for a call this season.

Ryan Tannehill, who went 30-13 while leading Tennessee to the postseason from 2019-21, has remained unsigned since his contract with the Titans expired. The 36-year-old quarterback started eight games last season and said last month that he’s staying in shape and will be ready if the right situation comes along.

Trevor Siemian, who was 2-1 in three starts for the New York Jets last season, also has been available for months.

Desmond Ridder began last season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback. The 2022 third-round pick was released by Arizona on Tuesday after failing to beat out Clayton Tune for the backup job behind Kyler Murray.

Mike White, Bailey Zappe and Brett Rypien also are among the QBs who became available when rosters were trimmed to 53 players on Tuesday.

Here are six of the top remaining free agents:

DALVIN COOK: The four-time Pro Bowl running back reportedly worked out on Tuesday for the Dallas Cowboys, who need help in the backfield. The Cowboys enter the season with Ezekiel Elliott as the starter. Cook had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with Minnesota before a poor season with the Jets last year. He finished with the Ravens after being cut by New York. Running backs often have dramatic drop-offs in production but if Cook can regain his Pro Bowl form, he’d be a major upgrade in Dallas or wherever he goes.

XAVIEN HOWARD: A former-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Howard is another player who could help Dallas. The Cowboys lost All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland for up to eight weeks and they let Stephon Gilmore walk away in free agency. Trevon Diggs is still working back from an ACL injury and the Cowboys are inexperienced at both outside cornerback spots. The 31-year-old Howard played his first eight seasons in Miami. He was limited the past two seasons by groin, hip and foot injuries.

DONOVAN SMITH: Two teams won Super Bowls with Smith protecting their quarterback’s blind side. Smith was the starting left tackle for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2020 and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last season. He’s 31, has started 136 games and is still waiting for a call. Smith committed 29 penalties over the past four seasons so that’s a problem. Still, he could step in and play for any team that needs help on the offensive line.

YANNICK NGAKOUE: A team that needs a pass-rush specialist could turn to Ngakoue at any point this season. He’s bounced around the league, playing for five teams over the past four years. But Ngakoue has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He had at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons before recording four in 13 games with the Bears last year. Ngakoue is only 29 and should still have plenty of juice to chase QBs.

PATRICK PETERSON: The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback is 34 and not the same shutdown player who was a four-time All-Pro in Minnesota. Still, Peterson started 16 games for the Steelers last year and 17 for the Vikings in 2022. He’s been durable, having played every game in 11 of his 13 seasons. Peterson wants to play and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t get that chance.

MICAH HYDE: The two-time second-team All-Pro safety is another veteran defensive back who can provide depth and experience. Hyde started 14 games for the Bills last season and previously said he’ll either play for Buffalo or retire. Hyde has battled neck problems over the past two years but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said over the summer he’s staying ready for the right opportunity.

