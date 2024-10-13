Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, winning in 2:09:56.

The 30-year-old Chepngetich broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia finished second in 2:17:32.

“I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself," Chepngetich said. “This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record.”

Chepngetich became the first woman to break 2:10 in the marathon. She also won the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up last year.

John Korir of Kenya won the men’s race in 2:02:44, besting Huseydin Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia, who finished in 2:04:39.

Korir and Chepngetich ran in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who broke the world record by 34 seconds, finishing in 2:00:35, at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

“The world record has come back to Kenya,” Chepngetich said. "I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum.”

Police said the 24-year-old Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, died in a car accident in February after hitting a tree near a training area in Kaptagat, Kenya.

Organizers held a moment of silence for Kiptum before the race and offered the nearly 50,000 runners a memorial sticker to add to their bibs. The 26.2-mile race started and ended in Grant Park.

