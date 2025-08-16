Rookie Jacob Misiorowski struggles in his return as Brewers aim for 13th straight win

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski lasted only 1 1/3 innings Friday night in the All-Star 's return to the Milwaukee Brewers after a stint on the injured list.

Misiorowski started for the NL Central-leading Brewers in their series opener at Cincinnati after missing about 2 1/2 weeks with a left tibia contusion. The Brewers were trying to win a 13th straight game, which would match the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

The rookie threw 54 pitches in his return, giving up four hits and five earned runs. He also hit Tyler Stephenson after his third strikeout.

Then Misiorowski walked three straight batters before being pulled, and the Reds wound up scoring seven for an 8-1 lead after two innings.

Misiorowski last pitched on July 28 in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski's knee appeared to buckle in the first inning that night as he fielded a dribbler and threw wildly to first base, though he remained in the game and ended up lasting four innings.

He came Friday in with a 4-1 record and 2.70 ERA in seven starts.

