Ronaldo scores again in Nations League win for perfect Portugal. Spain finds replacement for Rodri

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his record-extending 133rd international goal to keep Portugal perfect in the Nations League with a 3-1 win over Poland on Saturday, and Spain struck late to edge Denmark 1-0.

The 39-year-old superstar was there to put in the rebound after Rafael Leão's shot hit the post in the 37th minute. That made it 2-0 following Bernardo Silva's opener in Warsaw in the 26th.

After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer's European Championship — with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals — Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including in wins over Croatia — his 900th career goal — and Scotland last month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez replaced Ronaldo with Diogo Jota with just under half an hour to play.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski halved the deficit in the 78th for the hosts, only for Southampton defender Jan Bednarek to score an own-goal with two minutes left.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski started alongside Karol Swiderski but the Polish attacking pair couldn’t find their way past the Portuguese defense.

“We worked very hard the last few days, preparing various solutions for this game, and we were able to show it on the pitch. I am really satisfied because we controlled this game," Martínez said. “Also, I am satisfied how Renato Veiga and Rúben Dias performed against one of the best in the world (in Lewandowski).”

Portugal leads Group A1 with nine points from three games. Second-place Croatia has six points after it came back to beat Scotland 2-1 in Zagreb with the visitors having an equalizer deep into second-half stoppage time ruled out by VAR. Poland has three points, and Scotland zero.

Scotland's Ryan Christie opened for the Scots and their under-fire manager Steve Clarke in the 33rd. Igor Matanovic leveled three minutes later and Andrej Kramaric completed the fightback in the 70th.

Scotland had the ball in the net right at the end with substitute Che Adams involved but VAR confirmed it was offside.

Zubimendi shines in Rodri’s spot

Martín Zubimendi helped Spain crack Denmark's defense as the holding midfielder starred in place of injured Rodri.

The Real Sociedad player unleashed a powerful volley in the 79th to smash a rebound from outside the area past Kasper Schmeichel, who got his hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Zubimendi had impressed in the final of Euro 2024 when he replaced Rodri for the second half of Spain’s 2-1 win over England. Rodri seriously injured his right knee and required surgery on his ACL while playing for Manchester City last month.

“Martín is a treasure," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “I suppose with his goal he will get more attention, but his play, the fact that he’s got a computer in his brain, means we are privileged to have him at a time when Rodri will be out for a while.”

Spain was also missing Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, two more players who excelled at the Euros, who are sidelined with minor injuries.

Spain, the defending Nations League champion, has seven points in Group A4 afer three games. Denmark has six points, and Serbia has four after beating the pointless Switzerland 2-0.

The Swiss didn’t help their cause with an own-goal by Nico Elvedi right before the interval.

Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled the lead for Serbia with a solo effort in the 61st, and Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved a penalty taken by Breel Embolo.

Wins for Kosovo, Romania

Kosovo won 2-1 at Lithuania in League C, while Romania thumped Cyprus 3-0, Northern Ireland drew 0-0 at Belarus, and Bulgaria was held 0-0 at home by Luxembourg.

