Ronaldo expects his 6th World Cup at age 41 next year is 'definitely' his last

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday he expects his record sixth World Cup next year at age 41 will be his last.

"Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old," Ronaldo told CNN anchor Becky Anderson in a live video link from Portugal's training camp to a tourism conference in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo clarified that when he says he will retire from soccer “soon” that should mean “probably one, two years.”

Portugal should seal qualification in the coming days for the World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The team needs just two points from its final qualifying group games at Ireland on Thursday and hosting last-placed Armenia on Sunday.

Ronaldo's five goals in four qualifying games have extended his men’s world record to 143 for a national team.

“I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team,” he said.

In regard to the end of his playing career, Ronaldo said, "Let’s be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years.

“I’m enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it’s really soon, because I give everything for football. I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything.

“I have many records. I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi are heading to their record sixth World Cups. That would break a tie with German great Lothar Matthäus who played at each World Cup from 1982-98.

Argentina captain Messi is going as the defending champion and will turn 39 during the group stage in North America.

Portugal and Argentina are among the co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup, giving Ronaldo and Messi the chance to exit the World Cup stage at home.

