Atlanta has a new single-season leader in leadoff home runs.
Rookie Ronald Acuna hit his eighth lead-off home run -24th overall - to open the game for the Braves Wednesday against the Red Sox at SunTrust Park.
It's always #WaybackWednesday for @ronaldacunajr24 💪#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/lRKHx20hN1— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 5, 2018
Acuna, who was named the NL Rookie of the Month for August, tied the previous 1996 mark set by Marquis Grissom against the Pirates on Sunday.
Acuna’s solo blast off Boston’s Hector Velazquez to left-center moved him passed Mickey Mantle for a tie with the seventh most home runs in a single season prior to turning 21.
The Braves centerfielder trails only Chris Young for home runs by a rookie in a MLB season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s leadoff HR was his 8th of the season (all since the All-Star break), passing Marquis Grissom (1996) for the most in a single season in Braves history.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 5, 2018
It's the 2nd-most leadoff HR by a rookie in a single season in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Qzsz3lJcaP
Information from our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
