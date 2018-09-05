  • Ronald Acuna breaks Atlanta Braves record for leadoff home runs in a season

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Atlanta has a new single-season leader in leadoff home runs.

    Rookie Ronald Acuna hit his eighth lead-off home run -24th overall - to open the game for the Braves Wednesday against the Red Sox at SunTrust Park. 

    Acuna, who was named the NL Rookie of the Month for August, tied the previous 1996 mark set by Marquis Grissom against the Pirates on Sunday.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Acuna’s solo blast off Boston’s Hector Velazquez to left-center moved him passed Mickey Mantle for a tie with the seventh most home runs in a single season prior to turning 21. 

    The Braves centerfielder trails only Chris Young for home runs by a rookie in a MLB season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

    Information from our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories