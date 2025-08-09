Roger Clemens returns to Yankee Stadium, questions about Mike Piazza bat-throwing incident resurface

NEW YORK — (AP) — Roger Clemens came back to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, and so did the questions about his bat-throwing incident with Mike Piazza in the World Series 25 years earlier.

Piazza was batting against Clemens in the first inning of Game 2 of the 2000 World Series when his bat shattered along the first-base line. Clemens picked up part of it and fired it toward the Hall of Fame catcher.

Clemens made his debut in the Yankees' Old-Timers’ Day game on Saturday and faced four batters in the first exhibition game of the event since 2019. His manager on the 2000 championship team defended the pitcher's actions in that at-bat against Piazza.

“There’s still a question with the broken bat, with Piazza and the whole thing in Game 2,” Joe Torre said at the podium right as Clemens walked in. “I think if Mike knew that the ball was foul, he wouldn’t have been starting to run to first base. That ball went over the first base dugout, was foul right away. He didn’t know where it was, so he started running.”

Clemens made his first appearance as the Yankees honored the 2000 team, the last team to win three straight titles. Clemens heard a nice hand from the crowd as a montage of his highlights played on the center field video board — but omitted his famous toss at Piazza.

“I didn’t know he was running and Mike said that same thing, too,” Clemens said. “He didn’t know where the baseball was. So my first instinct when I shattered that bat in about four pieces, I thought it was a baseball coming at me.”

The Yankees went a combined 22-3 in the 1998 and 1999 postseasons, but struggled at times in 2000, losing 15 of their final 18 regular-season games, before outlasting the A’s by winning a Game 5 on the road in the Division Series. After beating Seattle in a six-game ALCS, the Yankees beat the Mets in a five-game Fall Classic where every game was decided by two runs or fewer.

Clemens joined the Yankees in a trade with Toronto during spring training in 1999. He was 14-10 with a 4.60 ERA in 1999 and then 13-8 with a 3.70 ERA in 2000. During the postseason, Clemens won three games, including Game 2 against the Mets.

“When he was on the other team, you didn’t like him very much,” Torre said.

After two seasons of an on-field question and answer session with radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, the game returned and Johnny Damon hit an RBI single off Clemens.

Clemens was among several 2000 Yankees at the event that did not feature former captain Derek Jeter. Jeter delivered a taped video message after Mariano Rivera was the final player introduced.

“He was in spring training,” fellow pitcher Andy Pettitte said of Clemens. “So it was good to see him in spring training and then of course here. A huge part of our 2000 team and it was good.”

The only former player not introduced was current manager Aaron Boone, whose team entered Saturday with six losses in seven games.

A seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Clemens went 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts, third behind Nolan Ryan (5,714) and Randy Johnson (4,875). In two stints with the Yankees, Clemens was 83-42 with a 4.01 ERA and retired after the 2007 season.

He was named in the Mitchell Report in December 2007 and has denied PED usage. In his final year on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot in 2022, Clemens received 257 votes (65.2%).

Besides members of the 2000 team, Willie Randolph, Graig Nettles, Chris Chambliss, Ron Guidry, Bucky Dent and Mickey Rivers were introduced as members of the 1977 and 1978 World Series teams.

The widows of five-time manager Billy Martin, captain Thurman Munson and Bobby Murcer were also introduced as part of an event that began in 1947 when Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth first appeared.

