Rick Barnes signs a lifetime contract keeping him as Tennessee's coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee wants to make sure Rick Barnes stays with the Volunteers as long as he wants to coach the men's basketball team.

Athletic director Danny White announced Thursday that Barnes has signed essentially a lifetime contract with Tennessee.

“Rick has taken our program to unprecedented heights, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him continue coaching on Rocky Top for the rest of his career,” White said. “He has constructed this program the right way, achieving elite-level success on the court while also ensuring that all our players excel off the court.”

Barnes, who turned 71 in July, last signed an extension in September 2023 that took him through the 2027-28 season. The contract announced Thursday automatically extends Barnes' deal for a year every April 15 starting in 2028.

Kansas gave men's coach Bill Self a lifetime contract in 2021 and added to that in 2023. UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma, now 71, got a five-year extension through 2029 in June 2024.

Barnes said it's an honor and blessing to serve as Tennessee's men's basketball coach. He thanked university officials for their continued belief in the program.

“Tennessee basketball would not be where it is today without the consistent efforts of so many players, coaches and staff members whom I am forever indebted to," Barnes said. "Their relentless dedication and the unrivaled support of Vol Nation are truly why we have been so successful.”

Barnes is 232-109 (66.4%) in 10 seasons with Tennessee, including 112-67 in Southeastern Conference play. He has won at least 25 games in six seasons with four Sweet 16s, four Top 10 finishes, three SEC championships and two Elite Eight berths.

The Vols have made seven straight NCAA Tournaments, the fourth-longest active streak in the country recognized by the NCAA. They also are one of two teams to reach the last three Sweet 16s and past two Elite Eights.

Tennessee has been ranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 the last four years with 80 straight appearances, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Barnes also currently is the active Division I leader with 836 wins over 38 seasons as a head coach.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.