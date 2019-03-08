Results, schedule: Boys, girls title games in Macon

Here’s a quick look at the results and schedule for the high school basketball finals in Macon:
Wednesday
A private girls - Holy Innocents’ 75, Wesleyan 48
A private boys - St. Francis 73, Eagle’s Landing Christian 69
A public girls - Marion County 50, Calhoun County 38
A public boys - Calhoun County 69, Treutlen 67
Thursday
AA girls - Douglass 57, Early County 51
AA boys - Therrell 51, Vidalia 49
AAA girls - Johnson, Savannah 54, Hart County 50
AAA boys - Morgan County 68, Hart County 54
*Friday
11 a.m. - AAAA girls (Spalding vs. Carver-Columbus)
1 p.m. - AAAA boys (Americus-Sumter vs. Carver-Columbus)
6 p.m. - AAAAA girls (Buford vs. Villa Rica)
8 p.m. - AAAAA boys (Buford vs. Fayette County)
Saturday
1 p.m. - AAAAAA girls (Lanier vs. Lovejoy)
3 p.m. - AAAAAA boys (Tri-Cities vs. Tucker)
5 p.m. - AAAAAAA girls (Westlake vs. Collins Hill)
7 p.m. - AAAAAAA boys (McEachern vs. Meadowcreek)
*The AAASP wheelchair basketball championship will be played at 3 p.m. between Gwinnett and Houston County.
