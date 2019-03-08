  • Results, schedule: Boys, girls title games in Macon

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Here’s a quick look at the results and schedule for the high school basketball finals in Macon:

    Wednesday

    A private girlsHoly Innocents’ 75, Wesleyan 48

     

    A private boysSt. Francis 73, Eagle’s Landing Christian 69

    A public girlsMarion County 50, Calhoun County 38

    A public boysCalhoun County 69, Treutlen 67

     

    Thursday

    AA girls - Douglass 57, Early County 51

    AA boys - Therrell 51, Vidalia 49

    AAA girls - Johnson, Savannah 54, Hart County 50

    AAA boys - Morgan County 68, Hart County 54

    *Friday

    11 a.m. - AAAA girls (Spalding vs. Carver-Columbus)

    1 p.m. - AAAA boys (Americus-Sumter vs. Carver-Columbus)

    6 p.m. - AAAAA girls (Buford vs. Villa Rica)

    8 p.m. - AAAAA boys (Buford vs. Fayette County)

    Saturday

    1 p.m. - AAAAAA girls (Lanier vs. Lovejoy)

    3 p.m. - AAAAAA boys (Tri-Cities vs. Tucker)

    5 p.m. - AAAAAAA girls (Westlake vs. Collins Hill)

    7 p.m. - AAAAAAA boys (McEachern vs. Meadowcreek)

    *The AAASP wheelchair basketball championship will be played at 3 p.m. between Gwinnett and Houston County.

