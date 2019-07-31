Report: Braves acquire closer Shane Greene from Tigers

The Braves have acquired Tigers closer Shane Greene, pending a medical review, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. The deal needs to be completed before the 4 p.m. trade deadline.
It is not known what the Braves gave up for Greene.
Greene, 30, has a 1.18 ERA with 22 saves in 38 innings this season. He will be under team control through next season.
Braves lock in their closer in getting Detroit's Shane Greene.... now we wait to see how much they gave up... pic.twitter.com/wVopeHUUfM— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 31, 2019
In another reported deal, the Braves acquired catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations, according to The Athletic.
This article was written by Gabriel Burns, Braves reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
