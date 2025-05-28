Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

WROCLAW, Poland — (AP) — Chelsea rallied to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday and become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions in its trophy collection.

All of Chelsea's goals came in the second half, with Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson converting pinpoint crosses from Cole Palmer in the space of five minutes before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo added more goals to complete the English team's stirring fightback in Wroclaw, Poland.

Playing in its first European final, Betis went ahead through Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s goal in the ninth minute but faded in the second half.

Chelsea added the Conference League — a third-tier competition only founded in 2021 — to its Champions League titles in 2012 and 2021, its titles in the Europa League — the successor to the UEFA Cup — in 2013 and 2019, and the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup in 1971 and 1998.

The match was preceded by fan disorder in the Polish city that led to 28 people being arrested.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.