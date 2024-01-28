Ravens' Zay Flowers fumbles near the end zone after being flagged for taunting in the AFC title game

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers made a couple of major mistakes that cost his team points late in the AFC championship game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest came early in the fourth quarter with the Ravens down 17-7 when he reached the ball into the end zone, trying to score a touchdown that would have cut the deficit to three. Instead, he fumbled as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed knocked the ball out of his hands inside the 1-yard line and the Chiefs recovered.

A few plays earlier, Flowers was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting after he spun the ball while standing directly above Sneed, who tackled him following a 54-yard reception from Lamar Jackson. The penalty on Flowers — one of many by the undisciplined Ravens throughout the game — backed up Baltimore 15 yards.

To add injury to the series of events, Flowers appeared to cut a finger on his left hand when he slammed it on a bench after the fumble.

Flowers, a first-round draft pick, led the Ravens in catches and receiving yards this season.

