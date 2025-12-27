Ravens rule Lamar Jackson out for Saturday night's must-win game at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers due to the back injury that knocked him out of a loss to the New England Patriots last weekend.

The Ravens listed Jackson among their inactive players for Saturday's must-win game. The two-time MVP hadn't practiced all week and was listed as doubtful on the Ravens' Thursday injury report.

That means neither team will have its starting quarterback available. The Packers (9-5-1) announced Friday that they wouldn't have Jordan Love, who has been in concussion protocol since absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago last weekend.

This will be the fourth game Jackson has missed for the Ravens this season. He was injured in the second quarter of the Ravens' 28-24 loss to New England. Jackson also missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore (7-8) has gone 1-2 in the games Jackson has missed. The Ravens beat Chicago 30-16 on Oct. 26 in the lone game started by Tyler Huntley, who is expected to start in Jackson’s place.

The Packers elevated quarterback Clayton Tune from their practice squad to their active roster for Saturday's game, so he is expected to back up Malik Willis. The Packers also elevated tight end Drake Dabney from their practice squad to their active roster for Saturday.

Green Bay also will be missing right tackle Zach Tom for a second straight game as he deals with a knee injury. Packers safety Evan Williams, who didn't play against the Bears because of his own knee issue, is available for Saturday's game.

Joining Love and Tom on the Packers' inactive list are defensive linemen Collin Oliver, Nazir Stackhouse and Barryn Sorrell and wide receiver Savion Williams.

The Ravens' other inactive players are wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Keyon Martin, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles.

Baltimore's only route to the playoffs is a victory at Green Bay on Saturday, a Pittsburgh Steelers loss at Cleveland on Sunday and a victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Jan. 4.

Green Bay already has clinched a playoff berth.

