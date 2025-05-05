Ravens release Justin Tucker after accusations by massage therapists of inappropriate behavior

The Baltimore Ravens are describing it as a football decision, and it came before the NFL completed its investigation into Justin Tucker.

Whatever the underlying reasons, the team is moving on from its star kicker.

The Ravens announced Monday they've decided to release Tucker, months after reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. A five-time All-Pro, the 35-year-old Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He's considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL said it would investigate, and the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop late last month.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement issued by the club. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

That comment was consistent with what coach John Harbaugh said at rookie camp Sunday, when he indicated a decision on Tucker might come before the NFL completed its investigation.

“Every decision we make has to be based on football,” Harbaugh said. "You’ve got a rookie kicker in here. You took him in the sixth round, early in the sixth round. He’s a talented guy. Just from a football standpoint — salary cap, all the different things that you just take into consideration — whatever we decide to do over the next few weeks will be based on football.”

Tucker has maintained he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional treatment. A message seeking comment was left with his publicist Monday.

Tucker holds the record for the longest kick in NFL history at 66 yards, and his success rate of 89.1% on field goals is the best all-time among players with at least 100 attempts. He was the last remaining player on the Ravens from their most recent Super Bowl title, which occurred when he was a rookie.

In 2022, he agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season. That deal included $17.5 million guaranteed.

Tucker missed a career-high eight field goal attempts last season, although he rebounded a bit down the stretch. Then came the Banner's report in January that left his future in doubt.

“Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history,” DeCosta said. “His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

