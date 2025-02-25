Ravens GM calls sexual assault allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has called the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker "serious" and "concerning," but says the team will let the NFL's investigation play out before determining how to handle the situation.

DeCosta made his first public comments on the matter Tuesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of the inappropriate behavior.

League officials have reportedly spoken with at least three of the women so far.

Tucker has posted a statement on social media calling the allegations "unequivocally false."

DeCosta said he first became aware of the accusations when a Baltimore media outlet was about to publish the allegations and that he met with Tucker. But he declined to provide details Tuesday of that conversation.

While the Ravens do have a zero-tolerance policy, DeCosta said the team will wait for the results from the NFL first and will consider the allegations against Tucker on a case-by-case basis.

Tucker has been one of the league's most reliable kickers over his 13-year career, all with Baltimore.

