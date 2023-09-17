Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sets NFL single-game rookie record with 15 catches in loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL single-game record for most receptions by a rookie with 15 catches for 147 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nacua broke the record with a 17-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. He surpassed the former mark of 14 held jointly by Washington’s Roy Helu, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, also became the first rookie to have double-digit receptions in his first two games. He had 10 receptions for 119 yards in last week's 30-13 win at Seattle.

Nacua's 25 receptions are also a new overall league mark for a rookie in his first two games. The previous mark was 19 by San Francisco's Earl Cooper in 1980.

