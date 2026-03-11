Ravens nix trade for Raiders' Crosby after he fails physical, pivot to Hendrickson, AP source says

The blockbuster trade sending star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens is off — and the fallout from that reversal could have a ripple effect throughout the NFL as the new league year begins.

The Ravens quickly pivoted to Trey Hendrickson, agreeing on a four-year, $112 million deal with the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher on Wednesday morning, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be finalized until the start of the league year at 4 p.m. EDT.

The Las Vegas Raiders said Tuesday night that Baltimore backed out of the trade that was supposed to send Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round draft picks. The deal was agreed to last Friday but couldn't be finalized until Wednesday.

A person with knowledge of Baltimore’s decision told the AP that Crosby failed his physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

Crosby had surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He missed the final two games of the season because of the injury despite wanting to play through it at the time.

Crosby said on a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that he was “ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

One of his agents, CJ LaBoy, posted on social media Tuesday night that Crosby is recovering well under the care of noted orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon,” LaBoy wrote. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

Crosby's addition was supposed to help lift the Ravens over the top, with the draft picks expected to be part of a rebuilding effort for the Raiders. The 28-year-old Crosby had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss last season, and has reached double-digit sacks four times in his seven seasons.

Trading even one first-round pick for a veteran was out of character for Baltimore, which has taken drastic measures to try to recover from last season's 8-9 showing. The Ravens fired coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons and then were prepared to give up a lot for Crosby. His expected addition made Monday — when Baltimore lost several free agents to new agreements elsewhere — a bit easier for Ravens fans to bear.

Tyler Linderbaum, a Pro Bowl center for Baltimore, agreed to a contract with the Raiders. Tight end Isaiah Likely, punter Jordan Stout and safety Ar'Darius Washington reached deals to follow Harbaugh to the New York Giants. There were other departures too, such as pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones — seemingly expendable with Crosby on his way.

Baltimore has a first-year coach in Jesse Minter and is in a win-now mode with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Crosby would have been a significant boost for a defense that finished tied for 28th in the league in sacks with only 30 last season.

So, the Ravens shifted course. The 31-year-old Hendrickson had his own injuries that limited him to seven games last season but he didn't cost the team two valuable draft picks. Baltimore also had been hoping to sign Jackson to an extension before the new league year.

The Raiders, meanwhile, own the No. 1 pick in the draft and are widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas has been extremely aggressive at the start of free agency, agreeing to deals with several new players and agreeing to trade quarterback Geno Smith to the New York Jets, according to several people familiar with the moves who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t be finalized until Wednesday.

The biggest move the Raiders made was agreeing to a deal with Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowler. He gets a three-year, $81 million contract with $60 million guaranteed to leave Baltimore and join Las Vegas.

That was one of a number of moves the Raiders made on Monday. They were the NFL's busiest team in agreeing to contracts with free agents and their own players.

Because they entered free agency with nearly $112 million in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com, Raiders general manager John Spytek has room to continue to be aggressive with or without Crosby's cap hit. He signed a three-year extension a year ago worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed, that briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Where the Raiders go from here remains to be seen. It's unlikely they can bring back Crosby given the enmity between him and the organization. He wasn't happy about going through another rebuild and was especially upset after the club sidelined him with two games to go last season.

If the Raiders shop him again — which they probably will be forced to try — getting the same kind of offer the Ravens made likely would be difficult at best.

Clubs also might be hesitant to be aggressive in pursuing someone with Crosby's injury history even if his production has remained at a high level when he's been on the field.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.