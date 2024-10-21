Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a broken thumb, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to be out four to six weeks with a broken thumb, a person close to the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not made an announcement.

The person also said the injury to O'Connell, expected to be placed on injured reserve, wasn't as bad as originally feared because of the location of the break in his throwing hand. O'Connell will go for a second opinion, the person said.

Coach Antonio Pierce said at his news conference that he didn't have any new information on O'Connell's injury, but the Raiders “probably would have a look at all options.” Carter Bradley could be promoted off the practice squad or the organization could sign a free agent.

Gardner Minshew, who started the first five games, is the No. 1 quarterback again. He replaced O'Connell in Sunday's 20-15 loss at the Los Angeles Rams after the injury occurred in the first quarter to the QB's throwing hand.

O'Connell was the starter the second half of last season, but began this season behind Minshew, who struggled. That prompted a quarterback change, and O'Connell received his first start of the season against the Rams before going out after two offensive series.

The quarterbacks have combined for six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions for the Raiders, who host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Minshew threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against the Rams.

