Rafael Nadal will play exhibition match in Atlanta

Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, will play in an exhibition match March 2, 2020, at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
Nadal will play Grigor Dimitrov, ranked in the top 20 in the ATP and who is coached by Andre Agassi. The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale online at 10 a.m. Monday. Ticket prices will start at $75.
This will be Nadal's first time playing in Atlanta.
Nadal, 33, a 12-time winner of the French Open, is the No. 1 ranked singles player in the world. He holds seven wins at the other majors — U.S. Open (4), Wimbledon (2) and Australian Open (1). His 19 Grand Slam titles are the second-most among male players in history. He trails Roger Federer by one Grand Slam. The first Grand Slam of 2020 will be the Australian Open, which starts in January.
Portions of the proceeds from the match will benefit Nadal's foundation, the Rafa Nadal Foundation, and the National Tennis Foundation, which is promoting and organizing the match.
There are approximately 100 court-side seats available for the match. The only way to access that vantage point is to attend a charity dinner March 1 that benefits both foundations. More information can be found on the event's website.
