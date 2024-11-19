Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match before retirement

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup on Tuesday in what may have been the last match of the Spaniard's career.

Nadal is retiring from professional tennis after the team event in Malaga, and he will not get to play again if Spain loses the second singles match against the Netherlands later Tuesday.

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor in the other singles, and if the best-of-three series remains tied, it will be Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers for Spain against van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof for the Netherlands in the deciding doubles.

Spain will play again in Friday's semifinal if it rallies to defeat the Dutch.

