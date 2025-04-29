PSG tries to knock out third English team in a row when it faces Arsenal in Champions League semis

LONDON — (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain returns to England for the third straight round in the Champions League as the French champion travels to Arsenal for the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday.

Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title and PSG will be aiming to avoid a repeat of the 2-0 loss it suffered at Emirates Stadium in the league phase of the competition back in October.

PSG has looked like a much-improved team since then in eliminating Premier League champion Liverpool and Aston Villa in the first two knockout rounds.

Arsenal, meanwhile, beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals at home and will be hoping for a similarly raucous atmosphere in north London for PSG's visit.

“Bring your boots, your shorts, your T-shirts and let’s play every ball together,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told fans ahead of the game. “That place has to be something special.”

Arsenal has reached the semis for the first time since 2009, while PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year. ___

