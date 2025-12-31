Pro Picks: Panthers, Ravens will win their divisions; 49ers will edge Seahawks for NFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL’s final weekend of the regular season features a winner-take-all game between the Ravens-Steelers and a battle for the NFC’s No. 1 seed between the Seahawks-49ers.

There’s also the Panthers-Buccaneers matchup that will decide the NFC South, though it could take another 21 hours to determine the division champion.

Twelve of the 14 playoff spots have been secured and four teams are battling for the final two. Four division champions have been settled and only the Packers have locked up a seed so they have little to play for in their final game.

Pro Picks breaks down all the games:

DALLAS (7-8-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-13)

Line: Cowboys minus 3 1/2

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys aim to avoid a losing record. Dallas hasn’t has had consecutive losing seasons in 23 years and Prescott has never had a losing season when healthy. The Giants cost themselves the No. 1 pick by beating the Raiders. They can’t afford to drop further in the draft order.

BEST BET: COWBOYS: 30-20

CAROLINA (8-8) at TAMPA BAY (7-9)

Line: Buccaneers minus 2 1/2

The Panthers secure the division with a win or tie. The Buccaneers need to win and the Falcons have to beat or tie the Saints on Sunday for Tampa to clinch its fifth straight division title. The Bucs have lost four in a row, eight of 10 and are struggling in all phases.

UPSET SPECIAL: PANTHERS: 24-20

SEATTLE (13-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (12-4)

Line: Seahawks minus 1 1/2

The winner earns the NFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 49ers beat Seattle on the road in Week 1. Sam Darnold was in the same spot last season with the Vikings and struggled mightily in a 31-9 loss. Brock Purdy is 6-0 since returning from a toe injury.

49ERS: 23-22

NEW ORLEANS (6-10) at ATLANTA (7-9)

Line: Falcons minus 3 1/2

Tyler Shough has led the Saints to four straight wins and is 5-3 as a starter. Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson and the Falcons are coming off an impressive win over the Rams on Monday night. Atlanta beat New Orleans 24-10 in Week 12.

FALCONS: 24-21

CLEVELAND (4-12) at CINCINNATI (6-10)

Line: Bengals minus 7 1/2

Myles Garrett stills needs a sack to pass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the NFL’s single-season record. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are wrapping up another disappointing season.

BENGALS: 23-17

GREEN BAY (9-6-1) at MINNESOTA (8-8)

Line: Vikings minus 7

The Packers are locked into the NFC’s No. 7 seed and should rest their starters for the playoffs. The Vikings have won four in a row and are playing for a winning record instead of worrying about draft positioning.

VIKINGS: 24-13

TENNESSEE (3-13) at JACKSONVILLE (12-4)

Line: Jaguars minus 12 1/2

Cam Ward has eight touchdowns and only one interception in the past four games, a bright spot in a lost season for Tennessee. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars need a win to secure the AFC South in rookie coach Liam Coen’s first season.

JAGUARS: 27-12

INDIANAPOLIS (8-8) at HOUSTON (11-5)

Line: Texans minus 10 1/2

Riley Leonard will start over Philip Rivers, who went 0-3 in his remarkable comeback, and the Colts have gone from 7-1 to out of the playoffs. The Texans need a victory and loss by the Jaguars to lock up their third straight division crown.

TEXANS: 23-14

NEW YORK JETS (3-12) at BUFFALO (11-5)

Line: Bills minus 7

Another disastrous season for the Jets mercifully comes to a close. Josh Allen and the Bills are heading to the playoffs. They’ll be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed and it would make sense for coach Sean McDermott to rest some players.

BILLS: 20-16

DETROIT (8-8) at CHICAGO (11-5)

Line: Bears minus 3

The Lions have gone from 15-1 to out of the playoffs. It’s a bitter ending for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. They’re playing for a winning record. Caleb Williams and the NFC North champion Bears are heading to the playoffs. A victory secures the No. 2 seed, which means at least two home playoff games if they beat Green Bay in the first round.

BEARS: 27-23

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-5) at DENVER (13-3)

Line: Broncos minus 12 1/2

Trey Lance will start while Justin Herbert rests as the Chargers prepare for the playoffs. Bo Nix and the Broncos are playing for the No. 1 seed.

BRONCOS: 26-13

KANSAS CITY (6-10) at LAS VEGAS (2-14)

Line: Chiefs minus 5 1/2

Chris Oladokun played well in his first career start and the going-nowhere Chiefs gave Denver a tough battle on Christmas. The Raiders are playing for the No. 1 overall pick and know they can’t afford to mess that up.

CHIEFS: 25-12

ARIZONA (3-12) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-5)

Line: Rams minus 7 1/2

The Cardinals are heading toward a difficult offseason. The Rams are going to the playoffs but two straight losses took them out of contention for the No. 1 seed and they’ll be either No. 5 or No. 6. If the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Saturday night, the Rams will be locked into the sixth spot and could choose to rest their starters. If the Seahawks win, the Rams would secure the No. 5 seed with a victory.

RAMS: 24-17

MIAMI (7-9) at NEW ENGLAND (13-3)

Line: Patriots minus 10 1/2

Quinn Ewers played well in his second start to earn his first career win and the Dolphins are 5-2 in the past seven games. Drake Maye and the Patriots have a chance to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed if they win and the Broncos lose.

PATRIOTS: 31-17

WASHINGTON (4-12) at PHILADELPHIA (11-5)

Line: Eagles minus 4

Hard to believe the Commanders and Eagles played in the NFC title game. Washington closes a dismal season. Philadelphia needs a win and loss or tie by the Bears to get the No. 2 seed. The Eagles were the NFC’s No. 2 seed last year when they won the Super Bowl. They’re likely resting their key starters.

EAGLES: 23-16

BALTIMORE (8-8) at PITTSBURGH (9-7)

Line: Ravens minus 3 1/2

Tyler Huntley and Derrick Henry with a crucial assist from the Browns saved Baltimore’s season. Lamar Jackson could be back to for this matchup to determine the AFC North champion. It could be Aaron Rodgers’ last game in the NFL and Mike Tomlin’s last in Pittsburgh.

RAVENS: 24-23

Last week: Straight up: 7-9. Against spread: 7-8-1.

Overall: Straight up: 176-79-1. Against spread: 134-114-8.

Prime time: Straight up: 32-23-1. Against spread: 25-31.

Best Bet: Straight up: 12-5. Against spread: 8-8-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 13-4. Against spread: 13-4.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

