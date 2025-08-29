Prime spot: Colorado places sideline bathroom for Deion Sanders, sponsored by Depend undergarment

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Determined to be No. 1 on any front in this wild new world of marketing in college sports, Colorado introduced a branded sideline bathroom for Deion Sanders in its opening game against Georgia Tech.

Friday night’s sponsor: Depend undergarment.

This is not simply some silly bathroom joke.

The Colorado coach was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer and needs to frequently use the restroom. The portable privacy tent is right next to the Buffaloes bench so if he needs to go, he doesn't have far to go.

Earlier this month, Sanders wrote on social media about relying on Depend, which makes an undergarment for people with incontinence. He wrote: “I wasn’t joking! I truly DEPEND on Depend. Ain’t NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain’t NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING.”

Depend responded back to him: “No shame at all! We’re proud to help you stay in the game, Coach Prime.”

Sanders spent time away from the team this summer as he went through treatment for bladder cancer. His doctor said last month that he was cured. It was also revealed that a section of Sanders' intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder.

This will be Sanders' third season in Boulder and first without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. The Buffaloes finished 9-4 last season.

Colorado is meeting Georgia Tech on the football field for the first time in program history. The two teams are linked since splitting the national title following the 1990 season.

The Buffaloes are honoring the coach of that team, Bill McCartney, who died in January at 84. The team will wear a patch on their uniforms.

