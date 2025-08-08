Pocket pancakes? Brewers selling ballpark flapjacks after Pat Murphy's viral moment

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing manager Pat Murphy's strange eating habits to fans.

Murphy went viral in a recent interview for pulling a pancake out of his uniform pocket and taking a bite — sharing the flapjack with the reporter — as he detailed different ways he shoves food into his pockets to snack on in the dugout.

The moment has spawned quite the movement in Milwaukee. The ballclub announced Friday that “Murph’s Pocket Pancakes” will be sold at American Family Field during Sunday games for the rest of the season, starting with this weekend’s series against the New York Mets.

The Brewers haven't lost since Murphy whipped the pancake out of his pocket last week, building the best record in the major leagues.

He went on to continue eating his pancake in the postgame press conference while detailing other food items he has brought into the dugout.

“Waffles, pancakes, pizza,” Murphy said.

Murphy then was asked how he can put a slice of pizza in his pocket without staining the uniform.

“If it’s cold pizza, you fold it up like a sandwich, you know what I mean,” Murphy said. “You can eat it during the game. And then when I wear a hoodie, I have the pocket right here, and that’s full of crumbs.”

The Brewers will be selling a “Ball Four Pocket Pack” including four pocket pancakes and a choice of maple syrup or strawberry compote dipping sauce for $4.99. The “Double Chicken ‘n’ Pancakes Pocket Pack” costs $7.99 and includes two pancakes stuffed with chicken tender and topped with chopped bacon and a maple syrup drizzle.

