Playoff rankings: UGA starts at No. 6

    By: Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Georgia is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season.

    The rankings, unveiled Tuesday night, have defending national champion Alabama No. 1, Clemson No. 2, LSU No. 3 and Notre Dame No. 4.

    Also ranked ahead of Georgia: No. 5 Michigan.

    Kentucky, Georgia’s opponent Saturday, is ranked No. 9.

    The rest of the top 10: Oklahoma at No, 7,  Washington State at No. 8 and Ohio State at No. 10.

