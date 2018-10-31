Playoff rankings: UGA starts at No. 6

ATLANTA - Georgia is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season.
The rankings, unveiled Tuesday night, have defending national champion Alabama No. 1, Clemson No. 2, LSU No. 3 and Notre Dame No. 4.
Also ranked ahead of Georgia: No. 5 Michigan.
Kentucky, Georgia’s opponent Saturday, is ranked No. 9.
The rest of the top 10: Oklahoma at No, 7, Washington State at No. 8 and Ohio State at No. 10.
This article was written by Tim Tucker with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
