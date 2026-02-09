The Pirates are signing veteran DH Marcell Ozuna, AP source says

Veteran slugger Marcell Ozuna is heading to Pittsburgh.

The 35-year-old free agent has reached an agreement with the Pirates on a one-year deal worth $12 million, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending Ozuna passing a physical.

Ozuna would give the Pirates another experienced bat to potentially boost a lineup that was among the worst in the majors in 2025. The right-handed Ozuna hit .232 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs last season for Atlanta.

Ozuna would make $10.5 million in 2026 and has a mutual club option for $16 million in 2027 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Pittsburgh previously acquired All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe and signed All-Star first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn during an unusually busy offseason for the club as it tries to give a young pitching staff anchored by reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes some help.

Ozuna's arrival could mean Pittsburgh is moving on from longtime franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen. The 39-year-old, five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP, who has spent 12 of his 17 seasons in the majors with the Pirates, remains unsigned after hitting .239 with 13 homers while serving primarily as the club's designated hitter.

Ozuna is a three-time All-Star himself and a career .269 hitter in 13 seasons with Miami, St. Louis and Atlanta. The native of the Dominican Republic has batted over .300 three times, most recently in 2024.

One of the few places where Ozuna has struggled is PNC Park, his potential new home. Ozuna is a career .225 hitter with just one home run in 36 games at the ballpark that has been historically difficult for right-handed hitters.

The Pirates are banking on Ozuna figuring it out to give a left-handed dominant lineup a little balance. Lowe, O'Hearn and outfielder Oneil Cruz are lefties. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds is a switch-hitter.

The Pirates begin spring training when pitchers and catchers report to their complex in Bradenton, Florida, later this week.

