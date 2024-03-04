Phillies sign ace Zack Wheeler to $126 million, 3-year deal

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed with ace Zack Wheeler on a three-year contract worth a reported $126 million, and his $42 million average salary would be the highest in franchise history.

The Phillies announced that Wheeler had agreed to the new deal Monday. The Phillies scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference at their spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. ESPN was first to report the deal's financial details.

Wheeler's original $118 million, five-year deal turned into one of the best free agent contracts in franchise history. The 33-year-old Wheeler is in the final year of that deal. The new contract will begin with the 2025 season.

He's led the National League in strikeouts and innings pitched during his four seasons with the Phillies as the right-hander has been as durable as they come after he missed time with injuries with the New York Mets. He also leads all pitchers in wins above replacement (WAR), per FanGraphs, with 19.3 in that span.

After he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery, Wheeler has made 90 starts the last three seasons.

An NL Cy Young Award runner-up in 2021, Wheeler also won a Gold Glove last season.

The Phillies, who reached the NL Championship Series each of the last two years, now have their top-two starters anchoring the rotation for years to come.

The Phillies signed fellow right-hander Aaron Nola to a $172 million, seven-year deal.

In 11 postseason games, Wheeler has a 2.42 ERA.

The Phillies continue to spend in their hunt for their first World Series title since 2008. Team owner John Middleton hasn't been shy in spending money to sign free-agents such as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, while keep Nola, Wheeler and catcher J.T Realmuto in the fold with lucrative extensions.

Wheeler is 87-63 with a 3.45 ERA in 227 career starts that dates to his 2013 debut with the Mets.

