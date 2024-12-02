Philadelphia defense, Tucker's misses help the Eagles to a 24-19 win in their showdown with Ravens

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored on a 25-yard run with 7:56 remaining, and Philadelphia's stingy defense kept Lamar Jackson mostly under control in a 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Eagles' eighth win in a row.
Justin Tucker's nightmarish season continued for Baltimore. The star kicker missed two field goals and an extra point as the Ravens (8-5) fell 1 1/2 games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The NFC East-leading Eagles (10-2) rallied from an early 9-0 deficit with two second-quarter touchdowns, and although Tucker did make a 50-yard kick shortly before halftime, the Ravens didn't manage a point after that until the final seconds of the game.
The much-anticipated rushing matchup between Saquon Barkley of the Eagles and Derrick Henry of the Ravens didn't quite live up to expectations. A good fourth quarter pushed Barkley up to 107 yards rushing. Henry produced 82 yards along with three catches for 29 yards.
Down 14-12, the Ravens had the ball for most of the third quarter but couldn't score because Tucker — an all-time great at his position who has slipped badly this year — missed kicks of 47 and 53 yards.
Barkley's touchdown finally put Philadelphia ahead 21-12. After a field goal pushed the lead to 12, Jackson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely with 3 seconds left.
Jackson fell to 23-2 against the NFC as a starter. He threw for 237 yards and ran for 79.
This matchup pitted Baltimore's top-ranked offense against Philadelphia's No. 1-ranked defense. The Ravens had the upper hand early, thanks in part to six Eagles penalties in the first quarter. Jackson threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Mark Andrews to make it 9-0.
The second quarter was all Eagles, however. Jalen Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert, then scored on a 1-yard sneak in which he appeared to mishandle the snap before securing the ball and getting it across the goal line.
The Eagles were without WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring). Philadelphia S Reed Blankenship left the game because of a concussion. Eagles WR Britain Covey left with a neck injury, and Goedert exited with a knee issue. ... Ravens S Kyle Hamilton went into the concussion protocol in the first quarter but was able to return. Baltimore lost WR Rashod Bateman to a knee injury and S Sanoussi Kane to a hamstring problem.
Eagles: Host Carolina next Sunday.
Ravens: After a bye, visit the New York Giants on Dec. 15.
