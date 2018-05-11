ATLANTA - The Philadelphia 76ers' assistant coach Lloyd Pierce could become the Atlanta Hawks next basketball coach.
ESPN reported that Pierce met with Hawks officials for a third time on Friday and has become the team’s top candidate to become the next head coach.
Pierce met with team officials and general manager Travis Schlenk at the Hawks’ facility Friday, having already met with majority owner Tony Ressler earlier in the week.
Pierce has worked as an assistant for 11 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies and the 76ers, implementing a solid background for player development.
Atlanta – a team that knew it was in a rebuilding year – could be the perfect place for Pierce, especially with the 2018 NBA Draft on the horizon in June. The Hawks will have four picks in the first 33 selections of the draft.
According to sources, a formal offer for Pierce could be made Friday.
