PGA Championship final features a mix of stars and unknowns at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The PGA Championship has the strongest field of the majors, so it should not be a surprise to have the stars show up for the final round Sunday.

But this "Who's Who" of contenders at Aronimink also includes "Who's That?"

Alex Smalley took a two-shot lead into a hot, sunny final round. He was paired with Matti Schmid of Germany. It's the first time in 23 years that a final group at any major featured two players who had never won on any main tour in the world.

Paul Dunne of Ireland was an amateur when he played in the final group at St. Andrews in the 2015 British Open. Ricky Barnes had yet to win when the American played in the final group of the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black.

But for every Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, there is Bud Cauley and Max Greyserman.

More than just an eclectic mix of pedigrees — 11 major champions among the 29 players within five shots of the lead — is the sheer number of players who went into the final round with reason to believe they had a chance.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and No. 1 player in the world, led a chorus of veteran players in saying, "I've never seen a leaderboard like this."

At stake for McIlroy, who started three shots behind, was a chance to become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to capture the first two legs of a calendar Grand Slam, a feat never accomplished since Arnold Palmer created the modern version of the slam in 1960.

Rahm also has a Grand Slam in mind, not for him but for his country. Spain has produced champions in all the majors but the PGA Championship.

Based on the way Aronimink looked on Sunday — the warmest weather of the week and the least amount of wind — this should be a day when someone seizes control instead of winning a battle against par. Scheffler summed it up best what to expect.

“Somebody is going to have a great round,” he said. “And I'm going to make sure to do my best to give myself my best shot at being the one who has a great round.”

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