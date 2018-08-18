Georgia's Peachtree City dropped its opening game of the Little League World Series Friday night.
The Southeast champions lost in extra innings 2-0 to the West champion from Honolulu, Hawaii.
Georgia will now play Idaho in the consolation bracket Saturday night (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET) while Hawaii will face Michigan on Channel 2 Sunday at 2 p.m.
Ahead of the team's trip to Williamsport, Peachtree City coach Patrick Gloriod told the AJC the team was “super excited” to make its first appearance in the international tournament. They are the seventh team from Georgia and the first since 2011 to reach the Little League World Series.
The Little League World Series begins Aug. 16 and culminates with the championship game Aug. 26, which will air at 3 p.m. on Channel 2.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
