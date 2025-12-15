Paul Wiggin, College Football Hall of Famer and former coach, dies at 91

IRVING, Texas — Paul Wiggin, the former Stanford and Cleveland Browns star who was on the losing end of “The Play” as the coach of star quarterback John Elway and the Cardinal, died Friday. He was 91.

Wiggin’s death was announced by the Browns, the Minnesota Vikings and the National Football Foundation. He was the fourth-oldest living NFF Hall of Famer.

Wiggin was on the Stanford sideline in 1982 for “The Play” when California scored the winning touchdown in a 25-20 victory in the “Big Game” after Stanford’s band prematurely took the field. It is considered by many the most incredible finish to a college football game.

“Paul Wiggin represented everything the NFF College Football Hall of Fame aspires to honor, specifically excellence on the field, leadership on the sidelines, and a lifelong commitment to the game,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “His impact on college football spanned generations, and he leaves behind a legacy that will long be remembered. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.”

Wiggin played for Stanford from 1954-56. He was a two-time All-America selection as a defensive tackle and was was selected the school's Defensive Player of the Century in fan voting.

He was drafted in the fourth round by Browns in 1957 and played his entire 11-year NFL career with the franchise, never missing a game and earning two Pro Bowl selections. He helped the Browns win the 1964 NFL title.

Wiggin was an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers from 1968-74 before being taking over as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1975. He replaced Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram and had a 11-24 record before being fired during the 1977 season.

He went to New Orleans as defensive coordinator for two years before returning to his alma mater as head coach in 1980.

Wiggin was the Vikings' defensive line coach from 1985 to '91 before serving in a variety of roles in their front office. He was with the organization for nearly 40 years.

