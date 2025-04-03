Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

DALLAS — (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.

Milton confirmed the trade via a social media post on Wednesday.

ESPN, which first reported the deal, said that the Cowboys will receive Milton, along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The acquisition of the 25-year-old Milton, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round in 2024, gives the Cowboys a young backup behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush signed with Baltimore in free agency. Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season while Prescott was injured.

Milton spent his rookie season on New England's practice squad, playing behind rookie Drake Maye and backup Jacoby Brissett before playing the majority of the Patriots' season finale win over Buffalo. Milton was impressive in his lone action of the season, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another.

His status on the Patriots' roster going forward became less certain after New England signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to a two-year free agent deal last month.

