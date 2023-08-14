Patriots sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year, $4 million deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.

The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. After being drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State in 2016, he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.

He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 TD catches.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.