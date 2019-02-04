  • Patriots, Rams coaches react to Super Bowl ending

    ATLANTA - Depending on which team you were rooting for, Sunday night was either a great game or a disappointing game.

    For Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, it was heartbreaking.

    We're hearing from the Atlanta-native for the first time since the Super Bowl loss.

    Channel 2 Action News told you McVay played quarterback at the Marist School and then in college at Miami of Ohio.

    "Definitely I got outcoached..." McVay said.

    Veteran Patriots coach Bill Belichick is twice his age, now a 6-time Super Bowl winner.

    "Players went out there and competed against a great football team," Belichick said.

