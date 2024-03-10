Patriots agree to trade QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a late-round draft pick, AP source says

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a late-round pick in next month's NFL draft.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical.

The move brings Jones home; he was born and raised in Jacksonville. He also provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence.

Jones will vie with 30-year-old C.J. Beathard for the backup spot. Jones will count $4.96 million against the team's salary cap in the final year of his rookie contract. Beathard is scheduled to count $2.4 million in the final year of his deal.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, flamed out spectacularly last season and was eventually replaced by Bailey Zappe. Jones went 2-9 in 11 starts in 2023, throwing for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has 46 TD passes and 36 INTs in three NFL seasons. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, but regressed in his second year with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia calling plays.

