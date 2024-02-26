Patrick Kane scores in overtime in Chicago return, sending Red Wings past the Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO — (AP) — Patrick Kane scored on a breakaway 1:43 into overtime in his return to Chicago, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Kane was all alone when he got the puck before skating in and beating Petr Mrazek for his 12th goal. The dynamic winger then held his arms in the air as the United Center crowd cheered.

Kane starred for the Blackhawks for 16 seasons before he was traded to the New York Rangers a year ago. He signed with Detroit as a free agent and was repeatedly saluted with raucous cheers from a season-high crowd of 21,141 in his first game against his first NHL team.

Kane's Chicago homecoming coincided with the Blackhawks retiring Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey in a pregame ceremony. Chelios also spent time with the Red Wings during his playing career.

Kane has five goals and seven assists during an eight-game point streak. Detroit has won five straight games.

Nick Foligno and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for last-place Chicago, which has dropped four in a row. Mrazek made 28 saves.

Detroit tied it at 2 when Alex DeBrincat scored on a bad-angle shot that just trickled past Mrazek with 4:16 to play. Kane picked up an assist on DeBrincat's 22nd goal.

DeBrincat also played with Kane with the Blackhawks, scoring 160 goals in five seasons before he was traded to Ottawa in July 2022.

Chicago wasted two prime chances to open a 3-1 lead before DeBrincat delivered. Joey Anderson came up empty on rebound attempt 8:25 into the third, and Connor Bedard was denied by James Reimer on a breakaway midway through the period.

Detroit jumped in front on Daniel Sprong's 16th goal with 41 seconds left in the first period. Christian Fischer found Sprong in the left circle, and he beat Mrazek as he tumbled to the ice.

Chicago responded with two in the second. After whiffing on a check attempt on Sprong on Detroit's goal, Entwistle tied it at 1 when he converted a nice setup by Reese Johnson at 3:29. Foligno then made it 2-1 when he got a piece of Bedard's power-play shot with 2:08 left in the period.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Colorado on Thursday night.

