Osaka routs Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes to reach Montreal quarterfinals

MONTREAL — (AP) — Naomi Osaka advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Sunday with the second-fastest victory of her career, routing Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes in windy conditions.

Osaka, the Japanese star who was once No. 1 in the world, had a 42-minute victory in a 2016 event in Brazilin a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ana Sofia Sánchez.

Osaka reached the final eight of a WTA 1000 or Grand Slam event for the first time in 19 months. On Tuesday, she will face the winner of a night match between fifth-seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States and 10th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Sixth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States also advanced, topping 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova of Czechia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the windy afternoon session. The Australian Open champion will face the winner of a night match between second-seeded Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland and 16th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark.

